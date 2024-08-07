Apella Capital LLC Sells 8,105 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

