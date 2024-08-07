Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Buys $246,666.92 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

APO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.16. 3,875,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,695. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

