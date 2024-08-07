Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 764,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

