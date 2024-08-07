Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $98.03 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 44.6% against the dollar.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00035631 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,445,125.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

