Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of AQMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 288,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aqua Metals

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.