ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.86 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,587,607.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

