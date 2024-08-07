Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 2,839,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,242,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.