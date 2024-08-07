Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

