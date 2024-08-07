Arden Trust Co Has $228,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,815 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 2,698,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,635 shares of company stock worth $639,547 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

