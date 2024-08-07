Arden Trust Co Has $349,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,261,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,038.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 492,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 449,450 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 283,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 278,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 519,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

