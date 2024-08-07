Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

CHTR stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.94. 1,327,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

