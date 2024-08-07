Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

NYSE ARIS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

