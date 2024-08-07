Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $372.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

