Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Down to $90.39

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.39, but opened at $82.78. Ashland shares last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 268,275 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

