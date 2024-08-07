Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ALAB traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,514. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $443,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

