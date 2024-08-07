Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Barclays cut their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

