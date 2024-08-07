Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $38.68. 2,026,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,161,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $443,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

