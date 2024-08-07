Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.20. Approximately 329,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,125,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Stock Down 14.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

