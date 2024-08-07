Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 404.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 72,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.91. 2,011,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

