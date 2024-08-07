Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $212,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 177,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 84,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. 31,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

