Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,378 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 48,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 230,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,579. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -314.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

