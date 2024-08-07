Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Astrana Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.12-1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Astrana Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Astrana Health stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 231,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,302. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

