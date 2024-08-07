Atb Cap Markets Comments on WSP Global Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

WSP stock opened at C$214.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a market cap of C$26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$214.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$213.07.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

