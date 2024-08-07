ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. ATI updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. 1,081,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,623. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

