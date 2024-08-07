Avalanche Price Tops $21.45 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $21.45 or 0.00037473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.47 billion and approximately $342.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,411,626 coins and its circulating supply is 395,065,256 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

