Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Avient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avient

Avient Stock Up 1.0 %

AVNT traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.