Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Azenta updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.360 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 760,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,936. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

