B. Riley Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $15.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 336,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,583. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

