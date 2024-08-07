B. Riley Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $34.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

TGTX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,472. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

