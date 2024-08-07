Barclays Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $100.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $18.46 on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,207,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.15. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

