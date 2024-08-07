Barclays Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

