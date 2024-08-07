Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) CEO Brent L. Saunders Acquires 32,250 Shares

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 625,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,468. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

