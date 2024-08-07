Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.19

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

