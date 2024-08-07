BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BCE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.08%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

