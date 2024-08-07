BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE BRBR traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 614,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,658. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

