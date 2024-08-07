Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 362,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

