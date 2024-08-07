B&G Foods’ (BGS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 736,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $686.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 193,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

