Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.42.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.78. The stock had a trading volume of 971,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,230. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

