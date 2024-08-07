BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.34 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. BioNTech updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,195. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

