Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0688 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $20,069.68 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.