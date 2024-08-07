Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 205,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,270. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

