BMO Capital Markets Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 794,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,260. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 251.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 19,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.