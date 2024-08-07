Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BCC traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $127.37. 59,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

