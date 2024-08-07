BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,724. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. Analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,543,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

