Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.075-$5.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 56,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.