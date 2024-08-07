Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $47.93. 5,458,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,897,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

