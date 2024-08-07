Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on October 3rd

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $223.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.