Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. 2,612,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

