Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. 342,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.