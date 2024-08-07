Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.590-2.640 EPS.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. 1,750,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,594. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

